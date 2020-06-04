Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stake Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 229.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $8,786,147 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW traded down $4.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $590.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

