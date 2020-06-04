Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces $0.65 Annual Dividend

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.651 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Shares of SGHIY stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shanghai Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.