SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

SGS stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

