SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

SGS stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

