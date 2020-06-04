SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Trading 1% Higher

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51, 258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on STRNY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

