Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.37% of Service Co. International worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $39.71. 11,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

