Semux Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $136,502.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded down 6% against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $786,163.61 and $136,502.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027905 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009167 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002378 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000115 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

