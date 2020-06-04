SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.16. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

