Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) were up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 1,343 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

