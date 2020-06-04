Scotiabank Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $23.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CBWBF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $18.14 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.