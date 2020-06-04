SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Shares Up 1.5%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, 176,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 354,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

