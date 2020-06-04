Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.71.

RHP stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

