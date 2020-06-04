Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Rural Funds Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

RFF stock opened at A$1.91 ($1.35) on Thursday. Rural Funds Group has a fifty-two week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.42 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $641.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.90.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Bryant purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$242,528.00 ($172,005.67).

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.