Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Shares Up 0.7%

Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.35, 2,400,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,154,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on Roxgold from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $498.47 million and a P/E ratio of 218.33.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.