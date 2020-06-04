Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ ROSE opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.84. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

