Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $222.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

