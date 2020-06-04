Robert Parker Acquires 50,000 Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Stock

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) insider Robert Parker bought 50,000 shares of Topps Tiles stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,624.31).

TPT stock opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 646.72. Topps Tiles Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 86 ($1.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.44.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPT shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Monday.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.