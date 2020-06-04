RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.68.

RLJ stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

