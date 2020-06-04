Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) versus LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Critical Comparison

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rimini Street and LYFT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 LYFT 0 12 29 0 2.71

LYFT has a consensus target price of $49.18, suggesting a potential upside of 42.81%. Given LYFT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LYFT is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of LYFT shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LYFT has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and LYFT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -1.69% -8.21% 11.92% LYFT -49.05% -45.73% -23.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and LYFT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 1.12 $17.53 million $0.25 18.44 LYFT $3.62 billion 2.92 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -3.48

Rimini Street has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LYFT. LYFT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LYFT beats Rimini Street on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

