Richard Logan Acquires 115,000 Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Stock

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) insider Richard Logan purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.23) per share, with a total value of £1,943,500 ($2,556,564.06).

LON INSE opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.22) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.79. Inspired Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 million and a P/E ratio of 28.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

