Richard Hookway Buys 392 Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Richard Hookway acquired 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($195.95).

On Wednesday, April 1st, Richard Hookway acquired 399 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($199.45).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 39.76 ($0.52) on Thursday. Centrica PLC has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 97.02 ($1.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centrica to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centrica to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 57.87 ($0.76).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

