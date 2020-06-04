Rhonda Taylor Sells 41,313 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DG opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

