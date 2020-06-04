Reviewing OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NASDAQ:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.63 billion 7.95 $11.83 billion $2.15 24.68 OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.17 $64.80 million $4.32 17.77

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 34.54% 24.82% 17.78% OSI Systems 6.51% 15.38% 6.59%

Volatility and Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 1 1 5 0 2.57 OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.48%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.61%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats OSI Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

