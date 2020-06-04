Reviewing Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) & Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Micro Imaging Technology and Quarterhill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quarterhill has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 84.51%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Micro Imaging Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Quarterhill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill $146.72 million 1.19 $10.53 million N/A N/A

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Imaging Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill 4.05% -0.21% -0.17%

Summary

Quarterhill beats Micro Imaging Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability. It would analyze a sample presented to it and compares its characteristics to a library of known microbe characteristics on file. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

