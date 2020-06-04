Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Shares Down 4.3%

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 106,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 62,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

