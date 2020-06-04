Research Analysts Set Expectations for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $301.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.