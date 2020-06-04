RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

RNLSY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.