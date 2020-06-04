Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Steve Lumpkin purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,694.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

