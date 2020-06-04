Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paramount Group (PGRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE):

5/28/2020 – Paramount Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $9.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2020 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Paramount Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Paramount Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paramount Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 451,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

