Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QAD (QADA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for QAD (NASDAQ: QADA):

5/28/2020 – QAD had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – QAD had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – QAD had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $43.50 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

5/12/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2020 – QAD was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – QAD was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

QAD stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $924.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.02.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,685,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,021. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 706,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 206,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 429,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QAD by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

