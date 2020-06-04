Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Raymond James stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

