Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $126.75 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex, Nanex and QBTC. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $126.75 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.02037037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00179883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,306,880,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, QBTC, Graviex, Cryptohub, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

