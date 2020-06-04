Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.