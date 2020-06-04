Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Up to $16.68

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.68. Radian Group shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 118,072 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

