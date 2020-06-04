R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. R C M Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.46.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other R C M Technologies news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

