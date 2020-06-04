Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Quiz in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.56.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

