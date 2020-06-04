Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Sells $29,757.42 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Amol Chaubal sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $29,757.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $530,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amol Chaubal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Amol Chaubal sold 118 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $3,223.76.

On Friday, May 1st, Amol Chaubal sold 120 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $3,052.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 216,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,727. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $9,693,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quanterix by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Quanterix by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 269,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

