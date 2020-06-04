Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,331 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $91,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $137,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $128,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $137,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $135,450.00.

On Friday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $86,470.56.

On Thursday, April 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $124,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $118,350.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $110,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 62 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,240.00.

Quanterix stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 216,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 211,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

