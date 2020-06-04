Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $7,548,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $3,966,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 88.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,255 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:PWR opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

