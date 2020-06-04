QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on QEP. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.
QEP opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
