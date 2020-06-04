QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on QEP. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

QEP opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

