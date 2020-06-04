Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Boosted by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of GILD opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

