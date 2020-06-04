Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Issued By Wedbush

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,159.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,604,531 shares of company stock worth $283,209,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

