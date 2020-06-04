Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 574,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $25,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

