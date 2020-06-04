PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four segments: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

