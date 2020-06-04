PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.