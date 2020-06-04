Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,598,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,104 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,145,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,818,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after buying an additional 759,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 112,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR opened at $44.41 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.