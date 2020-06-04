Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,688 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

