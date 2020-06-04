Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,037 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 954,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,343,000 after buying an additional 311,078 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

