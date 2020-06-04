Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,907,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,802,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.
In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
