Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,907,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,802,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

