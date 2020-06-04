Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,011,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

NYSE NSC opened at $192.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.94. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

