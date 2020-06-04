Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1,006.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,980.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 74,441 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

