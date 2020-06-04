Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 385.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.